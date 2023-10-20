Nationwide fire chiefs' association celebrating 150th anniversary in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The International Association of Fire Chiefs is celebrating its 150th anniversary in the capital city this weekend.

"This anniversary marks a historic moment for the IAFC," said Chief John S. Butler, a fire chief in Virginia. For 150 years, we have been committed to ensuring the safety of communities across the nation. Our anniversary celebration is a testament to the dedication of fire chiefs and first responders, who have continually risen to the occasion. We are excited to gather in Baton Rouge to honor this legacy."

Louisiana firefighters are proud to be able to be hosts for the occasion.

Roy Robichaux, Chief of Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department, said the Southwest Division is looking forward to celebrating an extraordinary anniversary with IAFC members.

"This event will serve as a reflection of the organization's rich history and a reaffirmation of its commitment to the safety and well-being of communities," Robichaux said. "The IAFC community eagerly anticipates commemorating this significant milestone."