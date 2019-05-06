72°
National Weather Service reports one fatality in Pensacola

7 months 4 weeks 2 days ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 9:58 PM September 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PENSACOLA, FL - The National Weather Service is responding to reports of a weather-related fatality.

Initial reports indicate a tree fell onto a trailer. A local news outlet in Escambia County, Florida says EMS crews confirmed one pediatric fatality.

For more updates on Tropical Storm Gordon, click here.

