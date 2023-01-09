64°
Latest Weather Blog
NASA confirms harmless Earth return of decades-old satellite
BERING SEA - NASA on Monday said it's defunct Earth Radiation Budget Satellite -- or ERBS -- reentered Earth's atmosphere late Sunday night, with most of the object burning up over the Bering Sea and remnants causing no known harm.
The 5,400-pound satellite was launched from the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1984 to help measure stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols and to investigate how the Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the Sun.
Trending News
Though it was only expected to operate for two years, ERBS stayed active until 2005, when it was retired. It's eventual return to Earth was anticipated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two found shot to death in BR neighborhood
-
Young Entrepreneurs Academy BR - Sunday Journal
-
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
-
Looking for savory instead of sweet this Carnival season? Boudin king cake...
-
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community...