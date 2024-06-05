88°
Napoleonville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2023 shooting

1 hour 53 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2024 Jun 5, 2024 June 05, 2024 11:08 AM June 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Napoleonville man convicted of battery for a February 2023 shooting was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kevin Carter, 56, was sentenced for the shooting on May 29. He was found guilty on Feb. 29.

According to Assumption Parish deputies, Carter shot the victim two times after an argument the two had. The victim was found injured by deputies shortly after and brought to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Carter was ultimately apprehended for the Feb. 26, 2023, shooting and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

