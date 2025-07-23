Napoleonville man arrested after allegedly punching, pushing juveniles

NAPOLEONVILLE – A Napoleonville man accused of attacking two juveniles in May was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Jalen Zyrell Jupiter, 21, rode up to two juveniles on his bike, pushed one of them forcefully into a fence and punched the other one on May 15. Jupiter left before authorities could arrive, Assumption deputies said.

Deputies were tipped off to Jupiter's actions by a woman who said her grandson was being harassed.

Terrebonne Parish deputies eventually notified Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office that Jupiter was in their custody and being released.

On Monday, Jupiter was transferred to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on cruelty to a juvenile and simple assault charges before being released on a $30,000 bond.