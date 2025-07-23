Latest Weather Blog
Napoleonville man arrested after allegedly punching, pushing juveniles
NAPOLEONVILLE – A Napoleonville man accused of attacking two juveniles in May was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.
Jalen Zyrell Jupiter, 21, rode up to two juveniles on his bike, pushed one of them forcefully into a fence and punched the other one on May 15. Jupiter left before authorities could arrive, Assumption deputies said.
Deputies were tipped off to Jupiter's actions by a woman who said her grandson was being harassed.
Terrebonne Parish deputies eventually notified Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office that Jupiter was in their custody and being released.
Trending News
On Monday, Jupiter was transferred to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on cruelty to a juvenile and simple assault charges before being released on a $30,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere...
-
BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte...
-
2une In Previews: 10th Annual Back to School Expo
-
New Orleans high school choir teacher, gospel musician arrested, accused of child...
-
2une In: Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back! See which local favorites...