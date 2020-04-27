Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, officially endorses Joe Biden

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has officially announced her endorsement of Biden via a video message calling him the “personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity,” and praising Biden for his past work in politics. Photo: YouTube

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to amass support in his bid of the presidency.

According to ABC News, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has officially announced her endorsement of Biden via a video message calling him the “personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity,” and praising Biden for his past work in politics.

Pelosi touted Biden’s past work in the Obama administration and pointed out his work on issues that will likely mirror challenges the country will face moving forward, like his leadership on the “implementation and the accountability” of the 2009 Recovery Act in the 3-minute video message released early Monday morning by the Biden campaign.

"With so much at stake, we need the enthusiasm, invigoration and participation of all Americans – up and down the ballot, and across the country," Pelosi continued. "With a Democratic majority in the House and Senate, we will deliver bold progress For The People – when we have President Joe Biden in the White House."