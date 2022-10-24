Latest Weather Blog
Naked man showed up to family barbecue, shot someone
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly walked up to a family grill naked and, when told multiple times to leave, shot at one of the family members.
On Oct. 21, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a home off Greenwell Street due to a reported shooting. Witnesses told police the victim and five of his family members were sitting outside around 9:00 p.m. when John Tyson walked up to the home naked.
The family told Tyson twice to leave, saying that they had kids outside, but Tyson took a gun out from behind his back and fired three shots at one of the men outside, hitting him in the side.
Tyson reportedly returned to his home next door to where the barbecue was taking place.
Police arrested Tyson for one count of first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
