Nails spilled on Hooper Road in Central

56 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2019 Aug 21, 2019 August 21, 2019 11:24 AM August 21, 2019
CENTRAL - A load of nails spilled across a major roadway in Central is causing a traffic jam.

Officials in Central say Hooper Road is currently sprinkled with nails at Blackwater Road. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously through the area until the mess is cleared.

No further details are available at this time.

