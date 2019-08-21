89°
Nails spilled on Hooper Road in Central
CENTRAL - A load of nails spilled across a major roadway in Central is causing a traffic jam.
Officials in Central say Hooper Road is currently sprinkled with nails at Blackwater Road. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously through the area until the mess is cleared.
No further details are available at this time.
