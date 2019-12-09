NAACP leader in West Feliciana Parish wants deputy fired

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A deputy for West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is out on bond after being charged with threatening a fellow lawman.



Shane Lofton is the same deputy recently accused of using racial slurs against African-Americans St. Francisville.



Lofton booked on a simple assault charge in Avoyelles Parish Wednesday and was released on a $5000 bond.



He's currently on suspension with pay after West Felciana Parish residents claimed he used the "N-word" during a traffic stop.



The leader of the West Feliciana Parish NAACP, Plater Gooden, said it's time for the sheriff's office to fire Lofton. "If it was me, and this guy had been there less than a year, it's time to severe all ties with him. He's obviously bad news," said Gooden.



Lofton is due in court next month in Avoyelles Parish for the simple assault charge.



The West Feliciaina Parish Sheriff's Office has said an investigation into Lofton's alleged use of racial slurs will wrap up next week but would respond to requests for a statement Wednesday.