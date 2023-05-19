89°
Mystery debris damaged roughly a dozen cars on busy I-10 exit ramp Friday morning

Friday, May 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Transportation officials are still unsure what caused about a dozen vehicles to sustain damage while exiting a busy stretch of I-10 Friday morning.

DOTD shut down the eastbound off-ramp at Perkins Road for roughly an hour Friday after learning that several cars were damaged by some kind of debris in the road. The affected cars eventually were able to move into the parking lot of a business at the bottom of the exit ramp to have their tires swapped out for spares. 

A DOTD spokesperson told WBRZ that crews could find no sign of whatever caused the damage on the ramp. 

The roadway has since reopened. 

