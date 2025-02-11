'My whole world crashed:' Sister of murdered Independence man speaks out

INDEPENDENCE - Jessica Parnell, the sister of David Parnell Jr. is still waiting for answers about her brother's death.

David was found dead in a bedroom on Jan. 28. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office ruled his death a homicide. Two Independence Police officers were arrested for tampering with evidence at the murder scene.

According to the sheriff's office, Mitchell Rainey removed evidence from the murder scene without informing detectives. They say his wife Caitlyn Rainey altered it. Jessica says Mitchell and her brother had known each other since childhood.

"He was a pallbearer at his funeral. He gave a speech to the whole family. Throughout the years, they just grew together and then went separate ways, came back. Went separate ways, came back, but they always remained friends. I would've never thought," she said.

Jessica says she and David were best friends. She feels whoever is responsible took away a promise their parents made to them.

"My mom and dad called me 'Lucy'. I used to call David 'Bubby'. My parents would tell me all the time: 'It's always going to be you and Bubby, Lucy'. Somebody took that from us, they took that promise from us. My whole world crashed. He didn't deserve that at all," she said.

She is still waiting for answers on what happened to him.

"I don't have answers on why he's laying here. I don't have answers on who was around him or when this even happened. That's not right. At this point, I'm sitting every single night trying to figure it out myself," she said.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office issued a response saying they are working diligently to solve the case and to bring justice to Mr. Parnell and his family. They sent the following statement:

Our investigative team has and continues to work diligently and daily, including weekends, to solve this case. During those efforts, detectives have kept in contact with Mr. Parnell’s loved ones about their progress and setbacks which have included the recent arrest of two individuals who withheld critical evidence. Despite these challenges, our team is committed to getting answers for Mr. Parnell’s loved ones and justice for Mr. Parnell.