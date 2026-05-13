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Patterson man previously arrested on child sexual abuse material charges now faces hundreds of counts
PATTERSON - A Patterson man already in the St. Mary Parish jail for possession of sexual abuse material is now facing hundreds more charges connected to possessing CSAM, as well as sexual abuse of animals.
Henry Rabelo, 42, was arrested on April 13 and initially faced 24 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. However, deputies later found additional files that led to another 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as one count of sexual abuse of an animal.
On Tuesday, however, he was charged with hundreds more counts, bringing his full charges tied to this investigation to 492 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and six counts of sexual abuse of animals.
After his arrest, he was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.
As the investigation continued, detectives found additional images on a device belonging to Rabelo.
A warrant was obtained for the additional charges and on May 12, Rabelo was charged on those counts as well.
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Currently, Rabelo remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
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