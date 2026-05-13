84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 45-year-old man arrested in killing of 15-year-old boy

1 hour 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 10:48 AM May 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop, David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - A 45-year-old man was arrested in the May 7 killing of a 15-year-old boy

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that Montrell Blakes was arrested for allegedly killing Christopher Reyes. 

BRPD said Reyes was found shot to death along South Flannery Road Near Arlingford Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on May 7. 

Trending News

Blakes was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Officers noted that Blakes has been previously arrested for domestic abuse, burglary, theft, drug possession and weapons charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days