Murdered student receives posthumous degree from Southern University
BATON ROUGE - Southern University plans to give a posthumous degree to a student killed in an attempted carjacking.
The university said Friday its board of supervisors agreed to grant JoVonté Barber the degree.
The SU System Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a posthumous degree for JoVonté Barber, a SU student who was killed last month.— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 15, 2022
His family will receive the degree in his honor at the Spring Commencement on May 13 in the F.G. Clark Activity Center. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/Ah9m1Qk3Sm
Barber, 22, died in March after two juveniles shot into his car several times. Barber was brought to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
