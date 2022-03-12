BRPD: Two juveniles arrested for early morning murder of Southern student

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old Southern University student was shot to death early Saturday morning by two juveniles after a botched carjacking attempt, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Javonte Barber was found around 1 a.m. shot multiple times in his car at the parking lot of the Cadence apartment complex at the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.

Officers said Barber was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder.

No more information was immediately available.