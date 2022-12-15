Murder trial for woman accused of poisoning two men wraps up; verdict expected Friday

BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman accused of poisoning her husband and long-term boyfriend came to its closing arguments Thursday morning after being delayed several times by medical emergencies and investigators skipping court.

Meshell Hale is accused of killing her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, in Baton Rouge by poisoning him, and detectives suspect she did something similar to her husband, Arthur Noflin, about a year later in New Orleans.

Detectives testified that Hale — or a person using her name, contact information, credit card, and computer — purchased barium acetate online on three different occasions. The same compound was found in both men's systems after they died.

Prosecutors say the motive was insurance money. Hale finessed a $10,000 payment from Skipper's life insurance despite not legally being his wife. The state argues she got greedy and wanted more, going after her actual husband, Noflin, who had a $750,000 policy.

The verdict is expected to be announced sometime Friday morning.