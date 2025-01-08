Kid-led farmers market at BREC holiday celebration gives kid entrepreneurs chance to showcase talents

BATON ROUGE - BREC had one of the largest holiday celebrations in Baton Rouge on Saturday with its Let it Sneaux event, and one of the most popular activities at the event is a mini farmers market, where kid entrepreneurs are in charge.

It's called the Mini Maker's Market, and while there, people can meet the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, see what they're selling, and even get their loved ones a good Christmas present.

There were a variety of different products that kids were selling, such as earrings and bracelets.

"I make a bunch of earrings and bracelets. I have a bunch of Christmas ones right now, butterflies, animals," Devyn Poche, creator of Designed by Devs said.

"I sell bracelets and sometimes I'll sell necklaces. My favorite color ones are just the pink ones," Tashora's Wrist Work founder Tashora Haynes said.

The most common product sold was food, such as Cotton Couture, started by Stevie Sanders.

"I don't use any powders other than my original ones. I just take the candies, just put them in my machine and spin them myself, package them, label them," Sanders said.

Each of the food businesses had some holiday treats for people to buy, including frosted pretzel sticks.

For many of the kids, this was their first time getting to sell what they've been so passionate about at a market run entirely by kids.

"It's really fun. I get to learn how to sell and talk to people and stuff and how to deal with customers," A Bite from Heaven founder Shay Cahoon said.