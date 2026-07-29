Multiple suspects connected to Centreville shooting that killed 2, injured 7 taken into custody

CENTREVILLE, Miss. — Multiple suspects connected to a shooting that left two people dead and seven injured on July 4 in Centreville, Mississippi, have been taken into custody, Wilkinson Parish deputies said Wednesday.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Kaden Anderson from Clinton, Louisiana, was apprehended by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday. Zavier Augustine, Christian Johnson and Zychavion VanNorman were also taken into custody, deputies added.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Larry Smith, Jr. in Columbus, Ohio, as a fugitive on murder charges connected to the mass shooting. Smith is being held pending extradition to Mississippi, where he will face felony charges, deputies added.

The shooting happened during the early hours of July 4 near the Orchard Café on Highway 24 within the city limits of Centreville.

A total of nine people were shot, with two people eventually dying at the hospital. Three people were transported to an out-of-area trauma center for additional medical treatment, while four victims were treated and later released.

Additional arrests and charges are expected to be connected to the shooting, deputies said.

"We understand that fear is real, but we urge anyone with information to come forward and work with law enforcement. Every piece of information, no matter how small it may seem, can make a difference," deputies said in a statement on Facebook. "Together, through trust, cooperation, and a shared commitment to justice, we can make Wilkinson County a safer place for everyone."

In the aftermath of the shooting, a new police chief was named in Centreville.