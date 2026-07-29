St. Helena College and Career Academy hosts back-to-school community event

GREENSBURG - On Wednesday morning, St. Helena College and Career Academy is hosting a back-to-school community event sponsored by Aetna Better Health.

The event will offer school supplies for grades K-12, live music and free haircuts. Organizer Laquonda Johnson says it’s a great chance for the community to come together.

“Not only does it give the companies a chance to interact with the community, but it gives the community a chance to see who is servicing their area,” Johnson said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.