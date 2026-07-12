88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Centreville selects new interim police chief amid fatal mass shooting investigation

4 hours 25 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 10:06 AM July 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTREVILLE, Miss. — Centreville has selected a new interim police chief as the town remains under a curfew following a mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others injured on July 4.

According to the Centreville Police Department, following a board meeting on July 8, L. C. Clark was appointed as the new interim Centreville police chief. 

During a town hall meeting on July 7, it was announced that Interim Centreville Police Chief GeMarcus Patterson was resigning from his position. Patterson became the interim chief in June after Chief Edward Arbuthnot resigned. 

The July 4 shooting on Highway 24 killed 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson, leading to the town issuing a curfew lasting from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southern Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced it is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days