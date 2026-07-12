Centreville selects new interim police chief amid fatal mass shooting investigation

CENTREVILLE, Miss. — Centreville has selected a new interim police chief as the town remains under a curfew following a mass shooting that left two people dead and seven others injured on July 4.

According to the Centreville Police Department, following a board meeting on July 8, L. C. Clark was appointed as the new interim Centreville police chief.

During a town hall meeting on July 7, it was announced that Interim Centreville Police Chief GeMarcus Patterson was resigning from his position. Patterson became the interim chief in June after Chief Edward Arbuthnot resigned.

The July 4 shooting on Highway 24 killed 19-year-old Dekevion Andrews and 22-year-old Donovan Jackson, leading to the town issuing a curfew lasting from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southern Mississippi Crime Stoppers announced it is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the shooting.