BRPD: Man wanted for towing vehicles, selling them to scrapyards using fake papers

BATON ROUGE — A man is wanted in Baton Rouge for allegedly towing away vehicles and selling them to scrapyards using fraudulent papers.

According to an arrest warrant, a man called police when his truck went missing while it was parked along Keokuk Street in June.

While investigating, an officer searched records at a local scrapyard and found that Matthew Dunn, 35, took the truck there and sold it, the warrant says.

Dunn allegedly provided a bill of sale that fraudulently listed "Kevin King," who police do not believe is a real person, as the seller and himself as the buyer.

According to arrest records, Dunn allegedly pulled similar schemes on four other occasions, starting in May.

Documents show Dunn has spent years legally scrapping vehicles for a living, and even "[demonstrated] his familiarity with the process of transferring vehicles to scrap yards and completing the required ownership documentation."

According to court records, Dunn faces four counts each of theft of a motor vehicle, filing false public records and forgery, as well as one count of simple burglary.