$800 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — An $800 million Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Florida after the prize pool built up over the last four months.

The winning numbers — 34 48 49 59 70 12 — were sold near Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday.

The winner has two options for their winnings. They can either take home a one-time, lump-sum cash payment of $344.2 million or receive an immediate payment followed by annual checks, each 5% larger than the previous year.