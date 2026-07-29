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$800 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida

1 hour 29 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2026 Jul 29, 2026 July 29, 2026 12:09 PM July 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SARASOTA, Fla. — An $800 million Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Florida after the prize pool built up over the last four months. 

The winning numbers — 34 48 49 59 70 12 — were sold near Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday. 

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The winner has two options for their winnings. They can either take home a one-time, lump-sum cash payment of $344.2 million or receive an immediate payment followed by annual checks, each 5% larger than the previous year.

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