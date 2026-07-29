93°
Latest Weather Blog
$800 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — An $800 million Mega Millions jackpot has been won in Florida after the prize pool built up over the last four months.
The winning numbers — 34 48 49 59 70 12 — were sold near Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday.
Trending News
The winner has two options for their winnings. They can either take home a one-time, lump-sum cash payment of $344.2 million or receive an immediate payment followed by annual checks, each 5% larger than the previous year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 30 years following connection to fentanyl overdose
-
BRPD: Woman, boyfriend arrested after 11-year-old was beaten unconscious by boyfriend
-
St. Helena College and Career Academy hosts back-to-school community event
-
State education department issues guidance to ensure school system budgets include teacher...
-
REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid...
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season
-
Saints announce plans for 60th anniversary celebrations
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians