Nexus announces fall lineup to connect industry leader through networking and community building events

BATON ROUGE - Nexus Louisiana announced its fall 2026 programming lineup today, which features networking events, competitions and community-building initiatives.

To kick things off, Nexus is bringing back the Nexus Technology Cup, which will award $150,000 in cash prizes to winning teams. Applications are open now until Sept. 30.

The competition is open to founders, builders, professors, computer science and engineering students, and high school students from across Louisiana. The final will take place Dec 14 to 16 at Nexus Louisiana's Baton Rouge headquarters.

Nexus Louisiana will also be hosting a series of tailgates. Each tailgate will have a theme that represents a key sector of Louisiana's industry.

The 2026 Tech Tailgate schedule:

Sept. 5 | LSU vs. Clemson — Startup Accelerators and Angel Investment

Sept. 26 | LSU vs. Texas A&M — Healthcare Innovation

Oct. 17 | LSU vs. Mississippi State — Agriculture

Nov. 7 | LSU vs. Alabama — Energy

Nexus will also be hosting the "DevDays" competition in partnership with Ochsner Health. The challenge will focus on cancer care and invites college students from across the state to develop solutions that improve patient care. Applications are due Aug. 23.

“The future of Louisiana’s economy will be shaped by the people building new ideas, launching companies, solving complex challenges, and creating opportunities for others,” Tony Zanders, President and CEO of Nexus Louisiana, said.