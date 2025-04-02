Multiple suspects arrested in February shooting death of plumber along Fairfields Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Police said Wednesday that a multi-agency gang investigation led to the arrest of four suspects tied to the killing a 27-year-old plumber who was caught in the crossfire of a February shooting.

Trevor Harrison was sitting in his truck on Fairfields Avenue while completing a job before being shot on Feb. 15 by a bullet intended for someone else.

Police said that Dakhire Matthews, 18, Steven Hackett, 18, and Christian Hardesty, 17, were arrested for the shooting. They are being charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and simple criminal damage to property. A juvenile girl was also arrested, police noted.

The arrests came as a result of a multi-agency investigation into the "Shiesty Gang Kartel" accused of auto thefts, burglaries and other crimes in Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

Matthews and Hardesty were arrested in Livingston Parish and are being held in the Livingston Parish Prison. Hackett is in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison; the juvenile is in the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

Multiple other alleged gang members were arrested. Khristian McManus, 17, Deonta White, 24, and Chance Hebrand, 23, were also arrested, Baton Rouge Police said. Hebrand is in custody in Georgia.

Police noted that more arrests are expected tied to the alleged gang activity.

“Trevor was an innocent bystander, simply doing his job when his life was taken far too soon at 4660 Fairfields Avenue.

Our hearts are with Trevor’s family, friends, and colleagues as they continue to grieve this unimaginable loss. While no arrest can ever replace the presence of a loved one, we hope this development brings some measure of peace to the community, and to those who knew and cared for him," East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards said in a statement. "Baton Rouge will not tolerate senseless violence."

Harrison's aunt Mary Utz said he was doing some plumbing work for a friend's father. The father had dementia and had been given a high estimate on some work that needed to be done. Utz said that Harrison knew he could do the job for much less.

Harrison was getting out of the plumbing business and was less than a month away from receiving a degree from Southeastern University when the fatal shooting happened, Utz said.