Multiple streets flood in Capital region ahead of Delta's landfall; list of closures here

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rainfall in the capital area led to flooding along multiple streets, Friday morning.

Another high water spot on Groom Road between Highway 19 and Plank Road. People in the area tell us the water has begun to drain compared to its height earlier this morning.

Due to dangerous weather and traffic conditions, officials are encouraging residents of Baton Rouge to remain off the roadways if at all possible.

Ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall, steady rain gripped the area leading to dangerous high water on the following streets in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas as of 6 a.m.:

East Baton Rouge

- Machost Road

- Wooddale between Florida & Tom

- Watson at Arleen

- Rustin at Plank

- Ventura at W. Darryl Pkwy

- W Tams at Sharp

- Groom Rd Both EB/WB after LA-19/Main St and before LA-67/Plank Rd

- Groom Rd at Daniel and McHugh

- Greenwell Springs Rd/Hwy 37 near Hwy 64/Magnolia Bridge Rd

- Greenwell Springs and Old Greenwell Springs

- Pride Baywood at the Mill Creek bridge

- Florida at S Wooddale Blvd/Wooddale Blvd

* For additional road closures in the Baton Rouge region, visit https://city.brla.gov/emergency/

Ascension Parish

Highway 74 to Sterling Ridge Road

