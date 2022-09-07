Several children among those hurt after car crashes into home off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Several children were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Winbourne Avenue, just east of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said said multiple people inside the home were hurt.

Sources said six people, including four children, were taken to hospitals.

It appeared at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, though it wasn't immediately clear what caused it.

This is a developing story.