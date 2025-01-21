Multiple parishes, cities institute curfews as several inches of snow falls across capital area

BATON ROUGE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across multiple parishes and cities as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.

The following parishes put curfews in place:

- Pointe Coupee Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- Iberville Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- Livingston Parish: Dusk on Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

- Ascension Parish: 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

- St. Mary Parish: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

- St. James Parish: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday (also includes Lutcher and Gramercy.)

The following cities also have put curfews in place:

- Morgan City: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

- Franklin: 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday

- Gonzales: Dusk Tuesday to dawn Wednesday

- Zachary: 4 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday

WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.