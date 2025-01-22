36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multiple parishes announce second night of curfews following snow, winter weather

1 hour 8 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 1:13 PM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Multiple parishes announced Wednesday that they will institute curfews for residents during the deep freeze while snow still sits on the ground. 

The following parishes announced a second night of curfews:
Pointe Coupee Parish: 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Livingston Parish: Dusk on Wednesday to dawn on Thursday
Ascension Parish and Gonzales: 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

For more information about the continued sub-freezing temperatures, stay tuned to The Storm Station Meteorologists' newest forecast.

