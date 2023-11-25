Multiple MOVEBR projects aim to make sidewalks near CATS bus stops ADA compliant

BATON ROUGE - A series of MOVEBR projects throughout low-income neighborhoods aim to better serve people with disabilities who rely on public transportation.

So far, three out of 21 projects have been completed. The improvements can be seen on Chippewa Street between North Acadian and Lockwood, Evangeline Street between US 190/Airline Highway and Lemonwood, and Clayton Drive to Prescott Road, east of Plank Road.

East Baton Rouge Transportation Director, Fred Raiford says these projects will make sidewalks along bus routes meet ADA requirements. Crosswalks and ramps will also be implemented.

"It does help accessibility, especially from an ADA requirement. Because there are a lot of places that we have that don't meet those requirements today and they certainly need to be looked at in the future," said Raiford.

Click here to learn more about the parishwide ADA transition projects still underway.