Multiple fire departments work to put out flames at car dealership

Wednesday, June 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NAPOLEONVILLE - Six fire crews worked for hours Wednesday evening to put out a fire at a Napoleonville car dealership. 

Napoleonville Fire Chief Don Blanchard said his department go a call that the Barbera Chevrolet was on fire around 6 p.m. When his crew got to the scene, flames were already through the roof of the building. Due to wind conditions and a large fuel supply inside the building, the fire spread and grew quickly. 

Blanchard called in help from firefighters in Paincourtville, Labadieville, St. John, Pierre Part and Donaldsonville. He said due to the heat index combined with the heat from the fire made it important to rotate out crews fighting the flames.

Trending News

The fire was extinguished before 8:30 p.m. The dealership was heavily damaged but no injuries were reported. The fire marshal is investigating what sparked the blaze. 

