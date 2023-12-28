45°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple fire departments respond to large blaze at Central barn Wednesday night
CENTRAL - A large barn was overtaken by flames Wednesday night, prompting multiple fire departments to respond.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Thibodaux and Morgan Roads in Central. The Central Fire Department was initially called to the scene but soon called the Baton Rouge Fire Department for assistance.
Trending News
Investigators are still working to determine a cause. It's unclear if there were any injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...