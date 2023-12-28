45°
Multiple fire departments respond to large blaze at Central barn Wednesday night

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A large barn was overtaken by flames Wednesday night, prompting multiple fire departments to respond. 

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Thibodaux and Morgan Roads in Central. The Central Fire Department was initially called to the scene but soon called the Baton Rouge Fire Department for assistance. 

Investigators are still working to determine a cause. It's unclear if there were any injuries. 

