48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple events happening over the weekend in Baton Rouge - See two of them here

2 hours 3 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024 Mar 1, 2024 March 01, 2024 5:32 AM March 01, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - There's always something happening in the capital city on a weekend, but here are two events to look forward to that may be able to help you check some things off your to-do list. 

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a small business matchmaking event at the River Center Branch Library. Contracting officers and supplier leaders can meet with Baton Rouge's diverse small business scene to make connections with women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, small enterprises and more. 

For more information, visit the event website here

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the city-parish will host a hazardous material collection. Some leftover household items may contain dangerous chemicals and compounds that require special care when you dispose of them, but the parish is hosting the event to help take the worry off your shoulders. 

See a list of accepted and unaccepted materials here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days