Multiple Easter basket drive-thru giveaways in BR

BATON ROUGE - On Friday and Saturday in Baton Rouge kids can come out and pick up some Easter goodies at some of the basket giveaways events in the area.

Friday, March 26

Councilwoman Coleman and partners are bringing a drive-through Easter giveaway to Old South Baton Rouge. The event will be held at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 East Washington Street.

Saturday, March 27

Councilwoman Coleman and her partners will also have baskets given away on Saturday at the locations below:

- Mills Avenue from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

- 2401 72nd Avenue from 1:30 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.

- 1555 Madison Avenue from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

All events will be drive-thru operations.

Saturday, March 27

Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole and numerous organizations have partnered up to bring "A Special Easter Basket Drive- Thru Give Away". The event will be held on Saturday at the MLK Community Center located at 4000 Gus Young Ave.

This event is free and is set to giveaway 500 Easter baskets on a first come first served basis. In order to receive a basket children must be present.