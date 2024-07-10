89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple departments team up to extinguish shed fire at Central home

3 hours 8 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 July 10, 2024 8:05 AM July 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - A shed caught fire Tuesday evening, leading to multiple fire departments and even off-duty firefighters coming to help extinguish the flames. 

The fire happened at a home on Lindsey Neal Drive. Firefighters arrived and saw heavy fire coming from a shed adjacent to the home. 

Trending News

The Central and Baton Rouge Fire Departments, as well as off-duty firefighters, quickly were able to deploy hoses and get the fire under control, preventing damage to the house. No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days