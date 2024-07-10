Multiple departments team up to extinguish shed fire at Central home

CENTRAL - A shed caught fire Tuesday evening, leading to multiple fire departments and even off-duty firefighters coming to help extinguish the flames.

The fire happened at a home on Lindsey Neal Drive. Firefighters arrived and saw heavy fire coming from a shed adjacent to the home.

The Central and Baton Rouge Fire Departments, as well as off-duty firefighters, quickly were able to deploy hoses and get the fire under control, preventing damage to the house. No injuries were reported.