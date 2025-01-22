34°
Multiple capital region grocery stores open with modified hours after snowfall, winter storm

BATON ROUGE — Multiple grocery stores locations across the capital region are open on Wednesday with modified hours after the winter storm blanketed Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes in several inches of snow.

The following Rouses Market stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday:
- 14630 Village Market Street, Baton Rouge
- 3446 Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge
- 40017 La. 42, Prairieville
- 600 Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard, Baton Rouge
- 260 Highway 70 Spur, Plattenville
- 58440 Belleview Highway, Plaquemine
- 6403 La. 182, Morgan City, LA

The following Albertsons Grocery stores in Baton Rouge will be open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday:
- Jones Creek (15232 George O'Neal Road)
- 7515 Perkins Road
- 2950 College Drive
- 4857 Government Street
- 9960 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Another Albertsons store in Hammond on West Thomas Street is also open.

For more information about the continued sub-freezing temperatures, stay tuned to The Storm Station Meteorologists' newest forecast.

