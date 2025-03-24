73°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple capital area schools without power following weather, announce plans for students
BATON ROUGE — Multiple capital area schools are without power after Monday morning's weather.
In Iberville Parish, North Iberville Elementary and North Iberville High School will implement a continuous learning day and students should work on emergency learning packets. Buses will take students who have already arrived at school back home, the district said.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, Livonia High and Valverda Elementary will dismiss at 11 a.m. due to power outages.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...