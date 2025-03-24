73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple capital area schools without power following weather, announce plans for students

3 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 10:33 AM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Multiple capital area schools are without power after Monday morning's weather.

In Iberville Parish, North Iberville Elementary and North Iberville High School will implement a continuous learning day and students should work on emergency learning packets. Buses will take students who have already arrived at school back home, the district said.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, Livonia High and Valverda Elementary will dismiss at 11 a.m. due to power outages.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days