Monday AM Forecast: Busy morning of weather, activity will trend down this afternoon

While there are still a lot of showers, and even some thunderstorms around the area, coverage will drastically go down in the afternoon and evening.

Today & Tonight: Radar was very busy this morning, with widespread storms in the area. Some of these were strong to severe, and a wind gust of 78 mph was recorded! Coverage of showers and storms will be much lower this afternoon and evening. A rogue thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. The overnight hours will feature mostly clear conditions, and lows near 60 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible in the early morning hours.

Up Next: The weather will quiet down for the rest of the week. It will stay warm, with highs in the 80s each and every day. Patchy fog could be an issue for a few mornings. Clouds will increase by the end of the week, signaling the approach of another rainmaker. Rain looks to be a possibility on both Saturday and Sunday. Those with outdoor plans over the weekend will want to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.