Multiple agencies participate in early morning warrant roundup

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and other police agencies, conducted an early morning warrant roundup in North Baton Rouge Wednesday.

According to Assistant Uniform Patrol Commander Lt. Robert McGarner with BRPD, it's a task authorities have been preparing to do since before last year's flood.

"We want to go out and see if we can make contact with some defenders that either had gun charges, narcotics charges, or domestic violence charges," McGarner said. "...all these people are on parole or probation...a few of them have warrants..."

Authorities gathered at BRPD Headquarters, preparing to contact over 30 individuals, according to McGarner. A WBRZ crew witnessed one person being taken into custody on Alliquippa Street.

BRPD will release specifics on the roundup, including how many arrests were made, later today. Check back for updates.