Two injured following two separate shootings on Florida Boulevard and Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE — Two people were injured in two separate shootings on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The shootings occurred around 12:30 p.m., leaving one person injured near an Advanced Auto Parts on Scenic Highway, with another person being injured at a separate shooting near a Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard.

Emergency responders said the victims of the shootings were transported to local hospitals.

The investigation remains ongoing.