$$$ Best Bets: NFL Divisional Round

Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday



NBA:

Cavaliers @ 76ers: Cavaliers +3.5

Pelicans @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5

Clippers @ Raptors: o212.5 Total Points

Bulls @ Nets: Bulls +2.5

Timberwolves @ Rockets: Timberwolves +4.5

Wizards @ Kings: Kings -7.5



NHL:

Panthers @ Hurricanes: Panthers ML

Sharks @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML

Lightning @ Blues: Lightning ML

Predators @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5

Ducks @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals

Saturday

NFL:

Bills @ Broncos: Bills +1.5

49ers @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points



College Basketball:

Kentucky @ Tennessee: Tennessee -5.5

Alabama @ Oklahoma: Alabama -4.5

Florida @ Vanderbilt: Florida +3.5

UNC @ Cal: UNC -3.5

Purdue @ USC: USC +8.5

BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -2.5



NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Sunday





NFL:

Texans @ Patriots: Patriots -2.5

Rams @ Bears: Rams -2.5 (First Half Spread)





NBA:

TBD



NHL:

TBD









Monday



College Football:

Miami vs. Indiana: Indiana -8.5