$$$ Best Bets: NFL Divisional Round
Hunter McCann has the Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, college basketball, the NBA and NHL!
Friday
NBA:
Cavaliers @ 76ers: Cavaliers +3.5
Pelicans @ Pacers: Pacers -3.5
Clippers @ Raptors: o212.5 Total Points
Bulls @ Nets: Bulls +2.5
Timberwolves @ Rockets: Timberwolves +4.5
Wizards @ Kings: Kings -7.5
NHL:
Panthers @ Hurricanes: Panthers ML
Sharks @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML
Lightning @ Blues: Lightning ML
Predators @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5
Ducks @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals
Saturday
NFL:
Bills @ Broncos: Bills +1.5
49ers @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points
College Basketball:
Kentucky @ Tennessee: Tennessee -5.5
Alabama @ Oklahoma: Alabama -4.5
Florida @ Vanderbilt: Florida +3.5
UNC @ Cal: UNC -3.5
Purdue @ USC: USC +8.5
BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -2.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Texans @ Patriots: Patriots -2.5
Rams @ Bears: Rams -2.5 (First Half Spread)
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Monday
College Football:
Miami vs. Indiana: Indiana -8.5
