38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three injured following overnight shooting on Florida Boulevard

2 hours 28 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, January 18 2026 Jan 18, 2026 January 18, 2026 4:50 PM January 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three people were injured in an overnight shooting on Florida Boulevard on Sunday.

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m., leaving two people on the scene injured. 

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, with one in serious condition. 

Trending News

Officials said a third victim departed for the hospital prior to their arrival.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days