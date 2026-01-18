38°
Three injured following overnight shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Three people were injured in an overnight shooting on Florida Boulevard on Sunday.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m., leaving two people on the scene injured.
The two victims were transported to a local hospital, with one in serious condition.
Officials said a third victim departed for the hospital prior to their arrival.
