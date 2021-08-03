Latest Weather Blog
Multiple agencies chase down robbery suspects; two arrested Monday night
LIVINGSTON, La. - Two people are in custody after robbing a Dollar General store and battering an innocent customer in the process.
Deputies say they were dispatched to a Dollar General on Highway 22 around 7 p.m. Monday evening about a robbery.
Sheriff Jason Ard says, "While this remains under investigation, at this time we can tell you that two males entered the store. A customer was inside the store while the two stole items. The customer - a victim - was battered in the process & the victim’s cell phone was taken."
The two suspects fled the scene and were pursued by multiple law enforcement agencies including the French Settlement PD, Port Vincent PD, Louisiana State Police, APSO, EBRSO, and BRPD.
Their vehicle was confiscated by authorities and all stolen items were recovered.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
