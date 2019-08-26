Multiple 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash blocking I-10 on Basin Bridge

84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, August 26 2019
BUTTE LA ROSE - A crash involving multiple burning semi trucks has shut down I-10 West Monday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 2 p.m. on the interstate between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose. The accident appeared to involve several vehicles. KATC reports one of the trucks was carrying a highly-flammable marine pollutant, and the crash is being treated as a hazmat situation.

Traffic is currently being diverted on I-10 West at LA 415, before the crash.

Sources say at least two people are being transported by AirMed. One of them is said to be in critical condition

This is a developing story.

