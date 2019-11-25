58°
Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts closes Baton Rouge location, announces plans to move

Monday, November 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – A restaurant known for its hot glazed donuts and 60’s diner atmosphere is closing its doors.

For the past six years, Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts has been a community favorite in the capital city, but on Sunday the company took to Facebook to announce that the Houma-based chain is closing it’s Baton Rouge location and relocating to Cut-Off.

Now, Baton Rouge customers with a craving for the restaurants hot glazed donuts and signature mini burgers will have to travel a couple of hours to purchase them.  

