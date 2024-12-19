MOVEBR provides look into renovations for Pecue Lane, Highland Road intersection

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge got a look at what could be coming to the intersection of Highland Road and Pecue Lane Wednesday night.

After several crashes over the years, the city-parish showed off proposed enhancements to the intersection.

One idea was a roundabout or a possible traffic light to help with traffic flow. Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said community feedback on the projects are essential.