68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Amant

2 weeks 5 days 12 hours ago Friday, October 25 2024 Oct 25, 2024 October 25, 2024 10:58 PM October 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. AMANT — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Amant Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say Rodney Michel, 51, of St. Amant, was traveling westbound on La. 935 at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle. Michel lost control of his motorcycle, was ejected, landed in the eastbound lane, and was struck by another vehicle.

Trending News

Michel was pronounced dead on the scene and was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days