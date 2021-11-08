Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash along I-10 W in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH - A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a tragic Sunday night crash on I-10 W between Scott and Duson, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified the deceased as James W. Romero of Scott.

Apparently, Romero was on a 2015 Harley-Davidson when he crashed into a 2014 GMC Terrain that was also headed west on I-10.

Police say Romero passed away at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.