Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash on La. 30 in Ascension Parish

GEISMAR — A motorcyclist was killed on Friday in an early morning crash in Ascension Parish on La. 30.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., killing 28-year-old Craig Burns of Carville.

Investigators said Burns, riding a 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on La. 30 when a 2015 Toyota Corolla, attempting to turn west onto La. 30, pulled from a private road directly in the path of Burns' motorcycle, causing him to strike the driver's side front fender and door of the Corolla.

Burns, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Corolla was unrestrained at the time of the crash, but was left uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.