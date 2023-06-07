Latest Weather Blog
Mother of 'extremely dangerous' escapee arrested
NEW ORLEANS - The mother of a teenager who escaped police custody during a botched transfer has been arrested for allegedly aiding her son.
Kenione Rogers, 32, is accused of providing Curtis Tassin with transportation following the teen's escape from custody in late May.
Authorities caught back up with Tassin, 17, last Thursday in Algiers. Police described him as "extremely dangerous," noting a history of arrests on counts of assault, battery, armed robbery and carjacking.
It's not the first time Tassin has escaped custody, either. He previously got free from a juvenile facility in March 2022.
Rogers was booked as an accessory to simple escape and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Trending News
Louisiana State Police announced the arrest on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We were set up for failure:' White Castle PD runs out of...
-
One injured in shooting off Chippewa Street Wednesday morning
-
Police identify 69-year-old shot, killed off Scenic Highway early Wednesday
-
Baker School Board approves teacher raises during Tuesday evening meeting
-
New bill adds option to donate bone marrow to state registration
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season