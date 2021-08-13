Mother gets emotional homecoming after surviving Baton Rouge parking lot shooting

BATON ROUGE - It was an emotional afternoon for Debbie Tullos, who is back home for the first time since she was shot nearly two weeks ago.

Debbie was shot during a deranged crime spree Aug. 1 and was released from the hospital Friday.

"I don't know how to thank y'all, but someway I'm going to thank everybody. Thank y'all, thank y'all so much. Your prayers have just come and raised her up, and that's why I think she's gotten along so well," said Vandy Tullos, Debbie's husband.

Debbie was shot in the face, and as a part of her recovery, her mouth has been wired shut.

Despite these challenges, the support from her family and neighbors lifts her spirits.

"It's something I've never experienced before, and I'm grateful to be able to experience this outpouring, under a bad deal, but it's still rebirthing humanity for me.. you know, faith," Vandy said.

Balloons and signs lined the street up to the Tullos home. And their daughter Rachel, anxiously awaiting their arrival, to finally reunite with her mom. Rachel was also shot that day.

"She got out of the truck and ran over to hug her daughter. That's who she's been worried most about," said Carolyn Rice, Debbie's sister.

"Rachel feels great. She just takes things as they come and knows that she's got her momma back, and that's the most important thing. They have a true, true bond," Vandy said.

The frightening situation has brought the family together. Thanking God for being on their side, now the Tullos family plans to look forward to a great life together.

"We're going to take all this and do some good with it. You know, as my daughter said, we need to stop doing this to each other. And that's what we hope, what we can keep trying to give to people. Let's stop this. Whether under these circumstances or any. We got too many good people, and we have to maybe do more," Vandy said.